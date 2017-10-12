EDWARDSVILLE - Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. today announced that attorney John Hopkins reached the respected status of “Senior Counselor” by the St. Clair County Bar Association. This honor is bestowed on individuals having practiced law for a period of 40 years.

Hopkins, along with several of his colleagues, will be honored by the St. Clair County Bar Association at an upcoming meeting on Nov. 15 at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights. The event will be comprised of speakers honoring those receiving the Senior Counselor status. St. Clair County Bar Association was formed in 1963 and is a private, nonprofit organization that offers services to members of the St. Clair County legal profession and to the local general public.

Article continues after sponsor message

John J. Hopkins has a strong track record of success in dealing with medical malpractice, personal injury and workman’s compensation cases. He is AV Peer Review Rated by Martindale Hubbard; Peer Reviewed Leading Lawyers Network (2010); elected fellow of the American Bar Association (2002); Top fifty leading Consumers Lawyers in Downstate Illinois by the Lawyers Network Magazine (2011); President of Madison County Bar Association (1996-1997); ;Alton/Wood River Bar Association President (2011) and Tri-City Bar Association President (1985-1986.)

About Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

More like this: