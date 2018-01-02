EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. today announced that James “Alex” Starnes has joined Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. as an attorney. Starnes will be working at the Edwardsville office of Gori Julian & Associates in the practice area of asbestos litigation.

Starnes received his undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri – Columbia where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. He then later attended Southern Illinois University School of Law where he received his Juris Doctor. He clerked for a circuit court judge and also interned with the St. Clair County State’s Attorney. Starnes also did pro bono work for the Madison County Public Defender.

Starnes, a cancer survivor, seeks to be a zealous and effective advocate for individuals and families affected by asbestos lung cancer and mesothelioma.

About Gori Julian & Associates

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

