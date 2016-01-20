EDWARDSVILLE – Illinois-based asbestos litigation firm, Gori Julian & Associates, P.C., today announced the expansion of its practice with the opening of offices in Los Angeles, California and New Orleans, Louisiana. This announcement comes on the heels of another announcement in late 2015 regarding Gori Julian’s purchase of a new office building for renovation in downtown St. Louis, Missouri and intentions of opening four more offices in 2016.

Since its inception in 2008 in Edwardsville, Ill., the law firm has seen tremendous growth and continues to look for opportunities to expand. According to founding partner, Randy Gori, “Our case load continues to grow throughout the United States and our ability to get compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure continues to rise. We have a very talented team of attorneys and several partner attorney groups we are proud to have standing beside us as we seek compensation for those suffering. As a result, our expansion will continue.”

Both the Los Angeles and New Orleans offices are staffed and in operation. Attorney Dimitri Nichols of the Los Angeles area will run the L.A. office, located at 3848 Carson Street, Suite 103, Torrance, CA, 90503. Alex Dunn of the New Orleans area will head the New Orleans office located at 1615 Poydrus Street, Suite 900, New Orleans, LA, 70112.

Gori Julian & Associates has recovered more than $2 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation.

To date, Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. employees more than 100 staff members at its different locations in Illinois, Missouri, California and Louisiana.

For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

