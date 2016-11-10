EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., P.C. today announced that they are working to make sure the less fortunate children in Madison County receive toys this holiday season. The Edwardsville-based law firm is collecting toys for the Toys for Tots campaign, which is administered by the United States Marine Corps, through Dec. 9.

“Gori Julian is very excited to be a part of this wonderful campaign that has such a positive impact on our area’s families during the holidays. We want all area children to have a safe and happy holiday and hope that residents throughout our community will share in our spirit by donating a toy to our drive,” said Randy Gori of Gori Julian & Associates.

Area residents interested in making a toy donation may drop their unwrapped gift at Gori Julian’s main office, located at 156 N. Main St. in downtown Edwardsville by Dec. 9. All of the toys collected will be given to Toys for Tots for their donations to area families this holiday season.

This is just one organization that Gori Julian & Associates supports throughout the holiday season. The company’s staff and IT Department were recently able to donate over $2,500 in food and supplies to the Jefferson Barracks Food Pantry. The pantry helps put food on the tables of veterans and their families.

The company and its employees lend their time and resources to other non-profits such as American Cancer Society, Make-a-Wish Foundation of Illinois, Madison County Child Advocacy Center, Hope Rescue, Mesothelioma Applied Research foundation and many more.

While the firm is headquartered in Illinois, Gori Julian & Associates is truly a nationwide firm as it has represented victims of asbestos exposure from throughout the country. The firm also handles cases in occupational disease, pharmaceutical litigation, products liability litigation, personal injury and more.

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. The firm also has locations in California, Louisiana, New York and Washington D.C. For more information, visit www.gorijulianlaw.com or please call 618-307-4085.

