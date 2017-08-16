EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. today announced that partner D. Todd Mathews was elected last month by his peers on the Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys (MATA) Board of Governors to sit on the American Association for Justice’s (AAJ) Board of Governors. The Board of Governors assists in guiding the association, whose members work “to promote a fair and effective justice system.”

"Being elected to the Board of Governor's is a great honor. AAJ is the voice for Plaintiffs throughout the country and helps to ensure that injured individuals have access to the courts,” said Mathews.

Mathews is licensed to practice law in Missouri, Illinois and Florida. At Gori Julian & Associates, Mathews is head of the firm’s Mass Tort and Class Action Litigation Departments.

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

