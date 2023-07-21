EDWARDSVILLE - Tournament Director Dave Lipe said the 2023 Pro Futures Wildcard Challenge Tournament is “a fantastic event.”

“We are very thankful for the Gori Law Firm for sponsoring the Wildcard Challenge Tournament,” he said.

The Gori Law Firm has always been generous to community causes in and around Edwardsville. The Gori Firm has donated an extraordinary $3,500,000 to more than 300 charities and causes.

Lipe said there is “great tennis” play at the Pro Wildcard year in year out.

“The fans get to see a great level of tennis play,” Lipe said. “The level of play is pretty much what you see in the early qualifying rounds of the Futures Tournament, which starts Monday.”

Lipe encouraged area residents to turn out for the Doubles Shootout on Saturday, which will also feature enormous tennis talent. The Doubles Shootout final match should be around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Lipe said.

