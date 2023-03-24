GLEN CARBON - The Gori Law Firm is hosting a first-ever Women’s Celebration 5K event in honor of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023. The event will be held at Ray M. Schon Park, 192 N. Main St., Glen Carbon.

The Gori Law Firm, one of the largest women-owned and women-led asbestos litigation firms in the country, local businesses and residents that enjoy running, being outdoors, and wanting to celebrate the accomplishments of women throughout history and in our community.

The race is to celebrate the impact of women throughout history as well as within the community, The Gori Law Firm is proud to host its first-ever Women’s Celebration 5K event. All community members are welcome to join in this family-friendly outdoor event.

Participants of all ages may walk or run in the race, and a virtual option is also available. Proceeds from the event will go toward The Gori Law Firm Scholarship at Edwardsville Community Foundation, which will support women in the community seeking higher education after high school. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Those interested in signing up for the event may do so until the day of the event by visiting: https://register.chronotrack.com/r/71400.

The Gori Firm said a special thanks to sponsors for supporting this event. The Gori Law Firm would like to give a special shout-out to our Platinum Sponsors: Constantia Gear and Apparel, Cork Tree Creative, Julie Fleck – Re/MAX Alliance GFI Digital, Goshen Education Consulting, Heartland Veterinary Hospital, Integrity Spine and Joint Center, Koester Law Firm, Lantz Homes and Remodels and Moon Salon.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and has since recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, IL, Granite City, IL, Belleville, IL, Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. In addition to a nationwide practice concentrating on asbestos-related diseases and injuries, The Gori Law Firm also handles complex pharmaceutical and medical device litigation, personal injury cases and worker’s compensation cases. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877.456.5419.

