ALTON - The Gordon Moore Park Restoration Project received a $10,000 donation this week from Republic Services.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker and members of the Gordon Moore Park Restoration Committee were on hand to accept a $10,000 donation from Republic Services.

The Gordon Moore Park Restoration Project is currently in process with more details at www.gordonmooreparkrestoration.com.

Joell Aguirre, Manager of Municipal Services, said: “Republic Services is proud to support the fundraising efforts of the Gordon Moore Restoration Project. Enhancing this park system for families for generations to come is a community project we are excited about. Republic Services is committed to supporting community projects within the municipalities we service.

"Along with our commitment to community outreach within our municipalities, our promise to our customers is that they can rely on us for our simple solutions, reliability and our commitment to environmental sustainability.”

Other area businesses are encouraged to provide donations to the Gordon Moore Restoration Project.

In addition to Joell Aguirre, Republic Waste Services is represented in the photo above by:

Missy Fosnock, Division Accountant

Whitney Cox, Human Resource Manager

Carrie Ward, Operations Route Supervisor

Kevin Hinson, General Manager

Doug Elbe, Operations Manager

Dee Wooley, Sales Account Manager

Teresa Kirkpatrick, Accounts Receivable Administration

Brandy Jack, Division Accountant

