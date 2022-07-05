EDWARDSVILLE - In a special session on Wednesday, the county board will consider certain proposed ordinance changes relating to Board oversight and the authority of the Chairman over County Board administration. These changes have been opposed by Chairman Prenzler. But today, the other five GOP county-wide officials came out in strong support of the plan due to a recent lawsuit costing $1.3 million to taxpayers and many other personnel problems.

The meeting on Wednesday, July 6, starts at 5 p.m. and will be held in the County Administration Building.

“We all believe these proposed changes are reasonable and responsible. We fully support them," said Circuit Clerk Tom McRae, County Auditor David Michael, State’s Attorney Tom Haine, Treasurer Chris Slusser, and Regional Superintendent of Schools Rob Werden. "As independently elected officials, we need the County administration to work smoothly and efficiently so we can do our jobs well.

"Every Republican county-wide elected official agrees that Chairman Prenzler’s inept management and bad judgment is wasting taxpayer resources and harming our abilities to serve the citizens of Madison County. This action is long overdue, and we commend the Board's leadership in pursuing these ordinance updates even in the face of personal attacks.“

Article continues after sponsor message

“The idea of additional Board oversight and involvement in County Administration has been rumored for a while, especially since Prenzler’s most recent defeat last spring when the former Community Development Director’s lawsuit for sexual harassment and wrongful termination ended up costing the county over $1.3 million," said McRae, Michael, Haine, Slusser, and Werden.

"Since then we all have seen the continued revolving door of department heads, misguided appointments, and personnel decisions, and a County Chairman who maintained an ongoing professional relationship with two fired former administrators even while these same fired employees were filing and litigating scores of lawsuits against the County.

"With all of this as background, the fact that Mr. Prenzler apparently thinks these changes are about PTELL just shows that he apparently has no idea what is happening inside the County government.”

"Mr. Prenzler will still be County Board Chairman with all the powers guaranteed by State Statute," concluded McRae, Michael, Haine, Slusser, and Werden.

"At the same time, the elected County Board will have increased oversight and authority over County Board Administration matters, which are its responsibility. That makes a lot of sense. We encourage the Board to see this plan through.”

More like this: