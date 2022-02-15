SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Senate Republican leader Sue Rezin, R-Morris, made a statement today about the Joint Committee of Administrative Rules (JCAR) successful vote that suspends the Pritzker Administration's attempt to reissue emergency rules that would have required school districts to enforce the Governor's Mask Mandate, despite the recent court ruling. The JCAR voted 9-0-2 to block the emergency rules and it was with a bipartisan vote.

Sen. Rezin said: "Today, the Joint Committee of Administrative Rules made it clear that it would not accept the Governor's attempts to go above a court ruling made by a co-equal branch of government.

"Instead of allowing our judicial system to work through its process, the Governor tried to double down on his unilateral approach to COVID-19 mitigation by reissuing the same exact rules the Sangamon County judge nullified earlier this month. This move was both bad government and dangerous to the rule of law as it ignored the court's ruling on due process."

Sen. Rezin continued: "In his quest for power and control, Pritzker and his administration were willing to further the chaos and confusion for schools throughout the state. With this bipartisan vote, I hope that the Governor finally recognizes that his go-it-alone tactic is not in the best interest of our state or its people."

Rezin added that she is waiting on a statement from the governor's office but said an official has confirmed this means there is no statewide school mask mandate at this point.

Rezin also explained that Democrats are saying they will revisit the emergency rule if the appellate court overturns the DeVore ruling.

GOP Senate Leader Dan McConchie said: "In his quest for power at all costs, the Governor attempted to go above the judicial system to continue to require masks in schools, a move that even his Democrat allies in the legislature wouldn't support. Even they agree he has gone too far.

"The Governor was willing to add to the confusion and chaos that has overwhelmed our schools and parents for the last several days. Fortunately for the people of Illinois, it was stopped."

Governor Pritzker's remarks about this decision will be included when released.

