Good Shepherd Lutheran School Second Quarter Honor Roll
COLLINSVILLE - This is the Good Shepherd Lutheran School Second Quarter Honor Roll.
High Honor Roll with Distinction (Gr. 7&8 - GPA 4.00+)
8th Grade: Isaak B., Grayson G., Dean H., Grace P., Kaitlyn Pe., Kaitlyn Pi., Alex R., Ben S., Connor S.,
Natalie T., Autumn W.
7th Grade: Marion H., Lauren K., Dylan L., Calista S., Lily W., Bradley W., Josie W.
High Honor Roll (Gr. 5&6 - GPA 3.51 to 4.0; Gr. 7&8 - GPA 3.51 to 3.99)
8th Grade: Anna A., Bradley D., Lilly G., Emily K., Hayden S., Jacob S.
7th Grade: Conner L., Ryan P., Owen T., Teagan W.
6th Grade: Robert A., Matthew B., Brayden B., Rory D., Liam D., Brodie F., Caroline F., Kaleb G., Cooper I., Elle J.,
Prabhgun K., August K., Sydney L, Meghan M., Caleb M., Reeve M., Jake R., Hunter S., Alyssa S., Chance S.,
Noah W., Cali W., Jack Z.
5th Grade: Will B., Isabella B., Caleb, B., Matti C., Owen C., Zion C., Ella F., Myla G., Agnes H., Sydney H., David K.,
Alexis K., Jacob K., Elise L., Natalie M., Violet M., Katherine M., Piper M., Charlotte P., Nate P., Caroline S.,
Levi T., Adalie T., Amelia W., Isaiah W.
Honor Roll (Gr. 5-8 – GPA 3.00 to 3.50)
8th Grade: Ava G., Andrew L.
7th Grade: Wyatt K., Brady R
6th Grade: Nolen P., Donovan T.
5th Grade: Daphne F., Nathan G., Ava H., Sephora L., Parker L., Brayden P., Kaelyn S. Adrian V.
