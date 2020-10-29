EAST ALTON - East Alton Police Department Major Christian Cranmer said a 17-year-old Sage BeckhamEast Alton girl missing has been found.

Sage Beckham, 17, was reported as a missing juvenile runaway by the East Alton Police Department on Monday. She was described as wearing a black long sleeve shirt, jeans with jeans on the pockets and was believed to be carrying a teal backpack.

Cranmer announced the East Alton girl was now "safe and sound" on Wednesday. The location of where Beckham was found was not disclosed at this time.

