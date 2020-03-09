Ruth Renken, daughter of Ryan and DeAnne Renken, from Mascoutah, Illinois and a Girl Scout from the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) council has been awarded the Bronze Cross from Girl Scouts of the USA: given for saving life or attempting to save life with risk to candidates own life. Girl Scouts have been honored since 1913 for meritorious deeds that help save lives. Lifesaving Awards are national awards given to a registered Girl Scout who has saved or attempted to save human life under circumstances that indicate heroism or risk of her own life. These awards are reserved for those Girl Scouts who have performed acts of heroism beyond the degree of maturity and training expected for their age.

Ruth said of the incident in her neighborhood, “A friend and I were leaning over the edge of the dock to see the fish I was about to catch with a net. A five year old neighbor also wanted to see so she leaned over me. She leaned over so far that she fell in. Once she fell in, I heard yelling and jumped in the water. I knew the adults were coming. Once I resurfaced, I carried the little girl to the shore even though the water was up to my shoulders. Her parents were there to help when we reached the shore.” Ruth jumped into the water without knowing the depth in order to save the life of a friend. What a hero! CEO Loretta Graham and GSofSI Board Chair Deanna Litzenberg presented Ruth with the Bronze Cross award on February 26th at Korte Company in Highland, Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

Training in health and safety is a part of the Girl Scout program. A Girl Scout, because of the Promise, Law, motto, and slogan to which she has subscribed, is expected to be resourceful, skilled, and competent – to have presence of mind and to be of service to others. Each situation has many unique factors, and many things are taken into consideration for determining if an act is of unusual bravery beyond that which is expected of a Girl Scout.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 9,338 girls and engaging 3,587 adult volunteers while providing financial assistance to 2,772 members in 40 and ½ counties in Southern Illinois. GSofSI Mission: Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. The Girl Scouts organization is the world's largest leadership development organization for girls. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives – such as strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts; they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork.

Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois today! Adult Volunteers and Girls K-12 welcome. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. GSofSI is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.



Please visit the GSofSI website www.gsofsi.org and follow us on Facebook

More like this: