CLEVELAND, Ohio – SIUE sophomore midfielder Jorge Gonzalez (Valencia, Spain) has been named Mid-American Conference men's soccer co-Player of the Week.

The Cougars have won two straight games, and Jorge Gonzalez has been integral to SIUE's recent success. The transfer scored both of the Cougars' goals in a 2-0 win over Milwaukee last Tuesday which snapped a three-game losing streak for the team.

Gonzalez picked up an assist on SIUE's third goal Saturday, helping to cement a 3-1 win over Bowling Green in the Cougars' inaugural game in the MAC. He is SIUE's leading scorer with 10 points coming on a team-best four goals and two assists.

The award is the first weekly award for SIUE as a member of the MAC. Gonzalez shared the award with Western Michigan goalkeeper Elijah Michaels, who earned a shutout of Arkron Saturday night in his first career start.

The Cougars play host to No. 15 Butler in a 7 p.m. match Tuesday at Korte Stadium.

