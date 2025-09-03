GODFREY - Marquette Catholic blanked Waterloo Gibault Catholic 10-0 in a boys soccer match on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, at Marquette’s home field at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey.

Cameron Golike and Myles Ortmann each scored two goals for Marquette, while T.J. Elisaia, James Fischer, Diego Lara, Nick Martinez, Eli Baggio and Noah Zoellner also found the back of the net. Lara contributed three assists in the game.

Marquette head coach Brian Hoener said his team was coming off a long weekend before facing Waterloo Gibault.

“We took control of the game right away, and it was easier work to get the win,” Hoener said.

Marquette Catholic and Hoener decided not to practice on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, to allow squad members time for family commitments, and the boys came out strong even with the extra time off.

Goalkeeper Chase Kopp recorded the clean sheet for Marquette, while Gibault’s Sam Bollone and Joel Koelninger each made five saves.

With the win, Marquette improved to 4-1-0 on the season, while Waterloo Gibault fell to 1-3-0.

