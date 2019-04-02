



ALTON - The Riverbender Community Center fundraising golf tournament hopes to suit golfers to a tee. And some golfer could win $100,000 at the 2nd Annual Golf Scramble May 18 at Spencer T. Olin Community Golf Course.

“The tournament features multiple exciting games and challenges to add to the golfer’s enjoyment,” said Riverbender Community Center Executive Director Jeff Allsman. “This year’s event includes fabulous prizes for hole-in-ones, long drives, a $250 prize for closest to the pin sponsored by Quality Buick, GMC, Cadillac and also features an exciting $2,500 Putting Contest and a $100,000 Shoot-Out following the event.”

Allsman said the entry into the putting contest and shoot-out is included in the golfer’s enter fee. “Golfers have a chance to win a great cash prize without paying anything additional to participate and every golfer is automatically entered,” he said. "There are other games like skins, in the circle, the pro shot, and mulligan sticks that golfers may choose to participate in for a nominal fee. We're anticipating a very enjoyable event."

For the putting contest, as golfers exit the ninth hole, they will move to the practice putting green and each one will attempt a 60-foot putt. Golfers who sink the putt will be entered into a drawing to determine which single player returns to the green after the event and attempts another 60-foot putt worth $2,500. All missed putts are measured and if no golfer makes the initial putt, the golfer whose putt is closest to the hole will return and putt for the cash prize.

For the $100,000 Shoot-Out, each golfer receives a numbered ticket at registration. Following dinner, two tickets will be drawn and the holders of those tickets will move to the 18th fairway and attempt to hole out one shot from 165 yards. A holed shot will win $100,000.

“Of course there is the added pressure of the scrutiny provided by the on-looking golfers,” Allsman said.

Event leaders are seeking golfer and sponsors for the event. Golfers and sponsors can register online at riverbendercommunitycenter.org/ register. All proceeds benefit the Center, which provides programs and activities for Riverbend teens which encourage them to meet friends, socialize and enjoy games, recreation and technology in a safe place free from the outside influence of drugs, alcohol and tobacco. As the RBCC’s largest fundraiser, the Scramble raised nearly $14,000 last year.

