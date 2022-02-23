EDWARDSVILLE - Senior Grace Daech has been a core of the Edwardsville High School girls golf team in her four years and for next season has decided to take her talents to Oglethorpe University near Atlanta, Ga., on an athletic scholarship.

At a recent signing at EHS, packed with family and friends, she signed her official letter of intent. She is an iCAN Clinic Edwardsville Female Athlete of the Month for her athletic efforts at EHS.

“I am so thankful for the opportunity to play golf in college,” she said. “I have so much I look forward to and improving. I have been the core of the team here and have loved my experience at Edwardsville and with Coach Koonce. A lot of people don’t have the team environment we have here.”

“I had Grace in seventh grade and all four years for the varsity girls golf team at Edwardsville High School,” Edwardsville head girls golf coach Libby Koonce said. “She has made this happen through hard work and determination. She loves the game of golf; this has been her goal and she made it. It is an awesome thing. She is also an excellent student.”

Grace said she decided on Oglethorpe because it was exactly what she was looking for - a small school near a big city - Atlanta.

“I had the feeling after touring it was just the place I wanted to spend my next four years,” she said. “I love Atlanta. There seems like so much to do there.”

Grace had an outstanding career at EHS and was always competitive in every match.

Grace plans to major in accounting and then become a CPA after her college graduation.

