JERSEYVILLE - Bria Tuttle, the daughter of Brad and Kris Tuttle, has had tremendous success as an athlete at Jersey Community High School. This fall, the sophomore was one of the top Jersey Community High School girls golfers under head coach Stote Reeder.

Bria's father, Brad, is Jersey Community School District's superintendent.

Bria Tuttle is the Riverbender.com October Female Athlete Of The Month for Jersey Community High School.

Bria thanked her mom and dad and brother, Brett, and sister Brooke, for pushing her hard as they can to get to the point she is a golfer and overall athlete.

"I also thank my teammates for being there for me and pushing me to do my best, my coach, Stote Reeder, for knowing I could do it the whole time, and most of all my sister, Brooke Tuttle, she was a very good golfer herself and she has been the person I want to be for as long as I can remember. She is currently attending West Point Military Academy as a freshman and she has taught me so many life lessons about going out and getting the things you want the most. Finally, I would like to thank all my teachers who have worked with me to help me become the student-athlete I am."

Bria has excelled in both conference and sectional play the past two years for the Panthers.

Bria plays travel softball all year long. She also plays high school softball and basketball. In basketball, she plays guard/point guard, and in softball is a centerfielder/shortstop.

"High school has already taught me so much but what stands out the most is time management, high school is all about how you manage your time and I believe this has made me more disciplined and flexible to just go with the punches thrown," Bria said.

"For right now I am just looking forward to the seasons of high school golf ahead of me and will think about if it is an interest of mine when college is a little sooner. I do not know where I would like to attend yet but I do know it will be somewhere in the south. I would like to have a major in the mathematical field whether that being medical school or engineering, I am still unsure."

The Jersey sophomore is a straight-A student and is in class council, student council, and blue crew.

