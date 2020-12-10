EDWARDSVILLE – In lieu of its annual holiday party, Edwardsville-based law firm Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli has donated more than $10,000 to four local organizations across the region. The Southern Illinois Laborers Union, the Good Samaritan House in Granite City, Ill., The RITE Plan Initiative in East St. Louis, Ill., and STL Village in St. Louis will all receive a portion of the firm’s gift.

The donations will be used to support each organization’s ongoing mission, which includes improving the lives of community members throughout the holiday season.

The Southern Illinois Laborer Union – Funds will be used to support families dealing with hardships, such as unemployment and health issues, relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization has identified three families who will receive aid in the form of groceries and other supplies as well as additional support where needed.

Good Samaritan House – Donated funds will help residents in Granite City, Ill. to pay outstanding utility bills. They will also provide assistance with vehicle repairs and transportation costs so that individuals may travel to and from work.

The RITE Plan Initiative – The initiative will use the funds to assist residents in East St. Louis, Ill., purchasing food for those families who have been identified and are in need of additional financial support around the holidays.

STL Village – The St. Louis organization will use the donation for their “Grandparents as Parents” program. They have identified seven families residing in the Lewis Place Fountain Park neighborhood who will receive gift cards to be used for the purchase of groceries and children’s toys for Christmas.

“We will miss hosting friends, clients and other members of the community, but it’s more rewarding to help these fine organizations assist those in need,” said Mark Goldenberg, the firm’s founder and managing partner.

About Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli, P.C.

Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli, P.C. is a full-service law firm specializing in the areas of business and commercial law, creditor’s rights, estate planning, class actions, intellectual property, asbestos litigation and personal injury. Based in Edwardsville, Illinois, the firm has over 30 years of experience practicing law in the Metro East and St. Louis area and has won over a billion dollars in settlements for its clients. Their main office can be located at 2227 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville, Illinois.

