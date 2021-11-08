MARTIN, Tenn. - Just nine months ago, SIUE women's soccer hoisted the program's first conference tournament title since 2016. Today, the Cougars stepped onto the pitch determined to lift the trophy once again - and they accomplished that goal in an exhilarating fashion, taking down the top-seeded UT Martin Skyhawks in a 1-0 overtime thriller on Sunday afternoon.

The match pitted the Cougars, regarded as the OVC's most productive offensive unit, and UT Martin, widely regarded as the OVC's most formidable defensive side. The fixture lived up to the hype, as both squads played 90 minutes of ultra-competitive soccer that saw countless near-goals, picture-perfect passes, and outstanding saves. The two teams traded possession and shots for the full 90 minutes, forcing the match to enter extra time. Less than two minutes into the first overtime period, an incredible ball from Myah Diekema put MacKenzie Litzsinger in a prime position to score. Confidently, Litzsinger slotted the ball past the UTM keeper and gave the Cougars their second consecutive OVC crown.

The Cougars attacked early and often when they had possession of the ball, registering 25 shots and forcing the Skyhawks' keeper to make 13 saves on the day. The stingy Cougar defense also showed tremendous skill, holding UTM to just one shot on goal and seven total shots.

SIUE will not have to wait long to find out their opponent in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship, as the selection show is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CT tomorrow on NCAA.com.

