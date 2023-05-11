Listen to the story

BRUSSELS - On May 4, 2023, a Deputy Sheriff with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a white 2010 Dodge Caravan at Illinois River Road near the American Legion in Brussels, Calhoun County, Illinois.

Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Lucas D. Jenkins, age 27, of Golden Eagle, Illinois was arrested for the following offenses:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

Jenkins was arrested without incident and transported to the Jersey County Jail.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.