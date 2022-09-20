JERSEYVILLE - This year’s Gold Star Mothers & Family Ceremony is scheduled for 2-3 p.m. Sunday, September 25, on the grounds of the Jersey County Courthouse, located at 201 W. Pearl St. in Jerseyville. A Gold Star mother/family is one that has lost a son or daughter in active service to the U.S. Armed Forces, and the ceremony is meant to honor those lost loved ones.

Teresa Molloy-Burkman, a Gold Star family member, said it’s always “heartwarming” to see the community show their support.

“It’s very heartwarming to see the folks that turn out to honor the mothers and the families of our fallen. It’s a different sort of Mother’s Day … it’s just a way to let folks know that you haven’t forgotten,” she said. “It’s an honor, but it’s not one you wish on everybody. Nobody wants to be a Gold Star family member, that’s for sure. But it’s an honor to remember, and it’s very humbling to see the folks that do turn out and pay homage and give their respects.”

The ceremony will feature a guest speaker and live musical entertainment from the Gibson Girls. A prayer will be held before the ceremonial “laying of the rose,” where each Gold Star family lays a rose at the base of a memorial on the courthouse lawn.

Molloy-Burkman added that refreshments will be provided afterward, and the ceremony is usually fairly brief at about 30 minutes.

Article continues after sponsor message

If any Gold Star family would like to represent their loved one by participating in the ceremony, they can contact Molloy-Burkman at (618) 498-6019.

“We know there are more [Gold Star families] out there,” she said. “We just want to let folks know that we would like to honor them and their loved ones as well, so by all means, let us know and give me a call.”

Molloy-Burkman said the ceremony has been observed on the national/state level for decades, but a more localized ceremony has been held in Jerseyville for the past 10 years. The Jerseyville ceremony was organized by the Marine Corps League - Robert Wendell Detachment, Webb Cunningham, and Karl Bradshaw.

See the event listing on Riverbender.com for more information about the Gold Star Mothers & Family Ceremony.

More like this: