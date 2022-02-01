SPRINGFIELD - The 2022 Winter Olympics are here and to celebrate Team USA, the Illinois State Fair is giving you a chance to win. Now through February 22, when you purchase a State Fair Mega or Jumbo Pass, you will be entered into a drawing to win an admission booklet and one parking pass for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. Two winners will be drawn on February 22 or “Twosday” (2-22-22), one Mega Pass purchase winner and one Jumbo Pass purchase winner.

“In the middle of a Midwest winter we all need something to look forward to,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “With the Winter Olympics and “Twosday” falling within the same month, we thought it would be a great opportunity to do something fun to break up the ‘winter blues’ and get people looking towards warmer weather.”

The Mega Pass gives you unlimited rides in the Midway and Adventure Village, while the Jumbo Pass has the bonus of unlimited trips down the Giant Slide. Mega and Jumbo Passes will be available for purchase throughout the Fair. However, the price will increase to $80 for the Mega Pass and $100 for the Jumbo Pass on August 1.

Admission Bargain Books and Seasonal Infield Parking Passes are also available for purchase. For just $45, the Admission Bargain Book provides eleven any-day admissions to the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The Seasonal Infield Parking Pass is only $40. This allows you to park on the infield all eleven days of the fair.

Take advantage of this limited time promotion in any of the following ways:

24/7 (including holidays and weekends) Online: www.illinoisstatefair.info



By Mail: Download the application at www.illinoisstatefair.info and mail to the address on the order form.

To order by phone or for any questions: Call 217-782-0775 and leave a message. We will return your call to take your order.

The 2022 Illinois State Fair will take place August 11-21.

