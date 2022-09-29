ALTON - Mayor David Goins announced today he will honor Alton-native Jesse White, the Illinois Secretary of State, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Lewis & Clark Community College.

Goins said it is an honor to recognize the retirement of Secretary of State Jesse White "for his services to our country and state and for his humanitarian contributions to our youth, particularly his work with the International Jesse White Tumbling Team, which serves as a positive alternative for at-risk children residing in public housing."

Mayor Goins said Jesse White is an absolute legend and has done so much in his lifetime in politics around the state.

“It is an honor he chose to come for the event,” Mayor Goins added. “He was born here and he is definitely an absolute Alton hero.”

Goins added: "We are also pleased to announce that some of the proceeds from the Motown Mayor’s Ball will support the Oasis Women's Center.”

More than 400 guests are planning to attend the mayor's charity fundraiser. The Silent Auction will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, with entertainment provided by Danita Mumphard & The Premier PROtainment Band.

Event sponsors include but not limited to the: 3H Commercial Cleaning Services, Alton Works, Beverly Farm Foundation, Citizens for Barry Julian, Gori Law Firm, Mayor David Goins & First Lady Sheila, Integrated Packaging Company, Sheppard, Morgan, & Schwaab Inc. Citizens for Ebony Huddleston, DMW Trucking LLC, Bread of Life Fellowship, Senator Kris Tharp, Alderwoman Rosie Brown, S&R Custom Creations LLC, Salem Baptist Church, Top Traders Partners, TMWC Mental Health & Wellness and many more.

Donations can be mailed to

Friends for David Goins, P.O. Box 1302, Alton, Illinois, or donate online by visiting www.goinsformayor.com

