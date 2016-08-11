Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) Introduces Four New Mobile Apps to Increase Accessibility for Services and Information

SPRINGFIELD, IL – The days of calling or visiting an office for assistance are quickly disappearing. Today, people want to find information and answers when and where it’s most convenient for them, which is often from a mobile device. To coincide with that growing preference, the Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) is releasing four new mobile responsive applications to provide citizens with easier access to government services and information.

The Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT), under the direction of Hardik Bhatt, Illinois CIO and Secretary Designate, is on a progressive path toward making Illinois more efficient and effective through the use of technology. “As part of our Illinois “FIRST” initiative, we are accelerating Going Mobile in Illinois and are launching a new app every month. These apps provide easy to use solutions for citizens and state employees alike, for tools such as event participation, business and personal license access and renewals, and government services information,” Bhatt recently stated.

The newly released mobile apps can be downloaded at Going Mobile in Illinois and are available for both Apple and Android devices. DoIT will feature the following new apps in the Governor’s Tent during the Illinois State Fair:

ILocate –provides tools to find services provided by Illinois state agencies, anytime and anywhere

Illinois State Fair App – provides information to enhance the state fair experience for visitors, volunteers, and vendors

Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) – offers access to technology services, information, and products

ISAC (Illinois Student Assistance Commission) Student Mobile Portal – helps students and parents with the college planning process

The new version of the ISAC Student Mobile Portal is now available as a highly responsive mobile site that provides students and families with access to free tools and resources that can help them make smart decisions about college and financial aid.

DoIT will continue to develop and deploy a wide variety of mobile responsive applications that increase the ways Illinois citizens can access their state government services, as well as streamline how state employees provide those services.

About DoIT: On January 25, 2016, Governor Rauner issued Executive Order 01-16 establishing the Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT), a new state agency with responsibility for the information technology functions of agencies under the jurisdiction of the Governor. DoIT’s mission is to empower the State of Illinois through high-value, customer-centric technology by delivering best-in-class innovation to client agencies fostering collaboration and empowering employees to provide better services to residents, businesses, and visitors. More information can be found on the DoIT website.

