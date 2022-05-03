ST. LOUIS — This Mother's Day Weekend, families can take Mom to the most popular exhibition in St. Louis for free.

Just bring a standard-sized package of diapers or disposable toddler training pants to the exhibition and Mom gets in for free along with a family member's paid admission.

The Mother's Day Diaper Drive benefits the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank and is valid from Thursday, May 5 through Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Tickets are available now at www.vangoghstlouis.com. The exhibition will be open from noon until 7 p.m. on Thursday May 5; noon until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 6; 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 7; and 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Mother's Day, May 8.

Founded in 2014, the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank collects, stores, and distributes 250,000 free diapers per month to struggling families through a network of 56 community, nonprofit, educational and health care partners serving low-income women and children. These diapers are obtained via local diaper drives, in-kind donations, and by purchasing diapers directly with donated funds. To date more than 5.1 million diapers have been distributed in St. Louis including nearly 900,000 diapers during the height of the pandemic.

Article continues after sponsor message

WHAT: GOGH WITH MOM: A Mother's Day Weekend Diaper Drive at Beyond Van Gogh to benefit the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank.

WHERE: The Starry Night Pavilion on the grounds of the Saint Louis Galleria.

TICKETS: www.vangoghstlouis.com

EXHIBITION DETAILS: During the exhibition, guests are completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. The art is liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience (www.vangoghstlouis.com), has sold more than two million tickets globally ad more than 205,000 tickets in St. Louis, making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions.

Cinematic Van Gogh exhibitions have crossed the ocean from European cities to North America and have met with great critical acclaim and sold-out audiences in every market. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience continues to amaze audiences and will continue its extended run in St. Louis before moving across North America. Art lovers near and far will have the opportunity to live this truly unique and unforgettable experience.

More like this: