EDWARDSVILLE – A GoFundMe campaign has been established for a pediatric G.I. nurse from Edwardsville known as “G.I. Jen.”

Jen Kvale, also known as "G.I. Jen," has spent over 25 years caring for children at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis. Now, she’s counting on the community’s support as she faces ongoing medical costs from a devastating stroke.

“Beyond her career, Jen is a devoted mother to her two daughters, Ava (16) and Claire (8), who are the light of her life,” fundraiser organizer Nisha Mangalat stated on the GoFundMe page.

“She is also a loving wife to her husband Tim, a devoted daughter, a caring sister, and a loyal friend. Jen’s kindness and selflessness have touched everyone who knows her.

“On August 10, 2023, Jen’s world was turned upside down when she suffered a devastating stroke, the cause of which remains unclear. Since then, she has embarked on a challenging journey of recovery, relearning to walk and talk while facing countless obstacles. Most recently, she was hospitalized again due to complications following abdominal surgery.

“Her family has worked tirelessly to adapt to these challenges, including outfitting their home to meet her new needs. However, the financial strain of medical bills, therapy, and lost income has been overwhelming.”

All donations will help with ongoing medical bills and therapy costs, necessary home modifications, and supporting Kvale’s two daughters.

Visit this link to contribute to the GoFundMe for Kvale.

