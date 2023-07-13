Dana Morgan Jr.CARLINVILLE - A GoFundMe has been established for a man who was fatally shot on Wednesday, July 12, in Carlinville, as reported in this related story.

The GoFundMe was organized by Chey Jones. The GoFundMe page says the following:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Dana Morgan Jr. was unexpectedly taken from his loved ones at only 37 years old. He was a loving son, grandson, father and brother. We are asking that people come together and please help his mother, Karen Eller, with the costs it will take to cremate and bury her son.

"Please donate anything you can. Thank you."

More like this:

Fundraiser Launched To Help Anna Albinson’s Recovery Expenses
Sep 16, 2025
Support Needed for Bethalto Special Ed Paraprofessional After Car Fire
Aug 4, 2025
Aging Rescue Dog Abby Lou Needs Surgery To Relieve Pain and Walk
Aug 12, 2025
House Fire Leaves Staunton Man Without Essential Medical Supplies
2 days ago
Belleville Faces Lawsuit Amid Solar Farm Plans At Mount Hope Cemetery
Today

 