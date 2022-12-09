GoFundMe Page Organized For 22-Year-Old Alex Maguire, Who Died In Tragic Accident
ROXANA - Jennifer Jenkins has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for Alex Maguire, 22, who was in a car accident and died late Tuesday night, Dec. 6, 2022.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Jenkins had this to say about Alex: "If you were lucky enough to have known Alex, you knew his big heart, big dreams, and an even bigger smile. He loved fishing, time with friends, and most of all, his wrestling and sports.
"He leaves behind his father (Adam), mother (Alison), and brother (Jacob). Funeral arrangements are pending, and more information will be posted soon. Alex had no insurance, so any donations will be used for the family for funeral and medical expenses."
On Thursday, Jenkins thanked those who made donations to the family. There is still hope to get to the $10,000 goal for the family for any others who wish to contribute to the GoFundMe page.
She said funeral services for Alex Maguire will be at Paynic Funeral Home on December 11.
Visitation starts at 1 p.m., and the funeral service starts at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Roxana Wrestling Club.
Jenkins closed with this comment: "Fly high Alex, you will forever be in our hearts and minds."
Click here for the GoFundMe page.
More like this: