ALTON - A local woman has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for the late Ryan Heinlein's daughter, Tillie, his significant other, Elizabeth, and their other child Tatum.

Ryan died in a tragic traffic accident at Barrack Obama Avenue and Interstate 64/55 eastbound in St. Clair County on Dec. 5, 2021. Tillie, his 10-year-old daughter, was injured and transported from the crash scene to an area hospital. She, however, is thankfully expected to make a full recovery.

Godfrey resident Sarah Warner organized the GoFundMe fundraiser.

"I have created this GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral costs, medical costs, and any other needs they may have at this time," she said. "Thank you so much for giving, especially during this holiday season."

Click here for the GoFundMe link for Ryan Heinlein's family:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/donations-for-the-family-of-ryan-heinlein?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=crm.riverbender.com&utm_campaign=comms_dgpn+donations-for-the-family-of-ryan-heinlein

