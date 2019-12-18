COLLINSVILLE - A GoFundMe page has been established for Alexis DiMarco, a 14-year-old Maryville girl, who died tragically in a four-wheeler accident in rural Collinsville.

To date, $25,180 of a $15,000 goal has been raised by a page started by Rachel Rankin.

Rankin said: “As you may have heard, our beloved Lexi has passed due to a tragic side by side accident on Dec. 16, 2019. Lexi was full of life and loved by everyone who knew her. Any donations are greatly appreciated to help with the funeral expenses during this devastating time. Lexi was such a special little girl and will always be in our thoughts and forever in our hearts.”

She was a front-seat passenger of a 2019 Polaris Ranger XP Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) on a levee near the 2000 block of North Bluff Road in Collinsville and at 3:36 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, slid and overturned on to its passenger side. The decedent and the juvenile operator of the vehicle were ejected from the vehicle with the decedent being pinned under the vehicle injured and evacuated to area hospitals for treatment. Two rear-seat juveniles were injured.

Dimarco was treated in the emergency department of Anderson Hospital but succumbed to her injuries at 5:22 p.m., December 16, 2019. Dimarco died as a result of blunt head and thoracic trauma.

Donations can also be made directly for Kristi through Venmo@Kristi-DiMarco.

Tara Sommers said on the GoFundMe page: “There are no words to express my condolences. May you find hopefully some peace and comfort knowing that there are so many of us that love and support you.”

Isaac Detton, a long-time friend of Kristi, said: “I have known Lexi since kindergarten and she meant a lot to me and now she’s gone our school will never be the same.”

Holly (Olivia) Johnson summed up best how people feel about Lexi: “We are heartbroken for you and will be praying for peace and comfort.”

https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-for-dimarco?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR3zH2AFTxaPVDFgzE5le08dZPRnwo8Kr4uiJOSCIP5S_zSmuoiyKrM18Fk

