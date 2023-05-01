JERSEY COUNTY - A GoFundMe has been established by a family member for a 29-year-old man, Damon, who was injured in an accident this past Friday. Kaylia Edmiston, the man's sister, organized the fundraiser to assist him and says he is on life support at the present time.

“As some of you may know, my brother who is 29 years old got into a very bad motorcycle accident on 4-28-2023. As of right now he is on life support and fighting for his life, we are asking anyone and everyone to please help if you can,” Kaylia said. “We all live an hour away and we are doing our best to stay near him and support one another, we also need help with getting his three beautiful girls back and forth to school and the hospital, we also need help paying for a place to stay two blocks away from him as we don’t want to go home due to living an hour away.

“The funds raised would help his wife, kids, mother, sister, and any other family member who is here staying here. Please share and pray as much as you can because miracles do happen.”

Kaylia said her brother has had brain surgery and has some broken bones, but his vital signs are holding.

“My brother wears his heart on his sleeve, but he would give the shirt off his back if someone needed help,” his sister said. “He has three beautiful girls and a shop he was trying to start. He is a certified diesel mechanic. He loved working on vehicles and riding his bike. He loves his family and is very close to all of them. My brother isn’t a saint, but he is a good man. He made a mistake and he didn’t plan for all this to happen.”

The GoFundMe for the injured man is available here.

