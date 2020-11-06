VANDALIA - Skyler Henson died in a tragic motorcycle accident on Wednesday, Nov. 4, just west of Hamel, and a GoFundMe page has been organized by Katelynn Thacker and friends for his family.

Thacker described Skyler as a “genuine, funny, caring, kind man, that would do anything for his family and friends."

“Skyler leaves behind his three young children and his beautiful, Shay, to learn how to navigate in a world without him,” Thacker said. “We are all devastated by our loss of Skyler and the family is not prepared for the costs that come with such a sudden tragic accident."

Thacker continued and said nothing can take away the pain Shay and the children are feeling, but what the public can do is help her with the financial obstacles she will have to endure with Skyler’s loss, the reason for the GoFund Me page.

“If you have it in your heart to give, please consider donating to Skyler’s family at this difficult time to help relieve some of the financial burdens they are now facing.”

A goal of $10,000 has been set for the GoFundMe page for Skyler Henson. Presently, $600 of the goal has been met, so much more is needed Thacker said to help his family in this terrible time.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit:

https://gf.me/v/c/vx3c/help-the-family-of-skyler-henson

