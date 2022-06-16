ALTON - Brooke Carney has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to help offset funeral expenses for Liese Dodd, who died with her unborn baby in a tragic homicide recently in Alton. The suspect in the case - Deundrea Holloway, 22, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, dismembering a human body, concealment of a homicide, and possessing a stolen vehicle.

"Liese was the little sister of my fiancé, Shelbi Dodd," Brooke said. "Liese was taken from us unexpectedly and too soon. We have created this fund as a place for those wishing to assist in wishing to contribute in any way."

Brooke added: "Please note anything not used for expenses will be donated to local animal shelters and domestic violence resources. This site is approved by Momma Heidi."

To view and contribute to the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/gfm/ liese-dodd-and-family-support

