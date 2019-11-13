EDWARDSVILLE - Goff & Dittman Florists are primed to showcase a new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony conducted by the Edwardsville/Glen Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 1411 Troy Road, Suite A, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

Goff & Dittman Florists, is a flower and gift shop now located in Edwardsville and has been serving the Madison County area since 1948.

Rachel Clothier, owner, and lead designer said: “We’re very excited about our relocation to Edwardsville. The business started in Madison and then moved to Granite City and now Edwardsville. We needed a new space that better fit our business style and delivery areas. This location is completely open so customers can see us in the creative process and ask us questions as we design. The ribbon-cutting will be a part of their Holiday Open House which will include snacks, exclusive sales and lots of holiday cheer."

The Open House event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.

“We want to invite the community to see everything we have to offer and meet our staff,” Clothier said. “We offer unique, hand-made gifts you won’t find anywhere else and convenient delivery service.”

Kyle and Rachel Clothier have a passion for small business and being a part of local communities. They have also owned and operated Elite Event Services in Edwardsville since 2011. Elite Event Services is a company specializing in event rentals.

“This is where we live, where our children go to school, where we shop, where we attend events, and we’re just blessed to be a part of communities that truly care about supporting small business and local connections,” said Rachel.

You can find Goff & Dittman Florists online at www.goffdittmanflorist.com and visit the new store in person at 1411 Troy Rd Suite A, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

