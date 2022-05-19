Goetten Captures IESA State Crown In 100 Hurdles, Jerseyville's St. Francis/Holy Ghost Advances Seven To Meet
JERSEY - Neely Goetten was the seventh-grade girl's 100-meter hurdles champion at the IESA State Track and Field Meet at Peoria's Eastside Centre on May 13-14.
Seven athletes from Jerseyville's St. Francis-Holy Ghost Catholic School qualified for the state meet from the Greenfield Sectional on May 6.
Goetten recorded a time of 17.55 to become the 2022 state hurdles champion. She also placed seventh in the seventh-grade long jump in Class 1A.
Evan Cheek placed fourth in the eighth-grade boys' high jump and seventh in the eighth-grade boys' 100-meter dash.
Taylor Woodring placed seventh in the eighth-grade girls' 800-meter run and Meredith Gray placed seventh in the eighth-grade girls' high jump.
Goetten, Maleah Derrick, Mia Madix, and Grace Russell placed fourth in the eighth-grade 4x100 relay.
