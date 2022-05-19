JERSEY - Neely Goetten was the seventh-grade girl's 100-meter hurdles champion at the IESA State Track and Field Meet at Peoria's Eastside Centre on May 13-14.

Seven athletes from Jerseyville's St. Francis-Holy Ghost Catholic School qualified for the state meet from the Greenfield Sectional on May 6.

Goetten recorded a time of 17.55 to become the 2022 state hurdles champion. She also placed seventh in the seventh-grade long jump in Class 1A.

Article continues after sponsor message

Evan Cheek placed fourth in the eighth-grade boys' high jump and seventh in the eighth-grade boys' 100-meter dash.

Taylor Woodring placed seventh in the eighth-grade girls' 800-meter run and Meredith Gray placed seventh in the eighth-grade girls' high jump.

Goetten, Maleah Derrick, Mia Madix, and Grace Russell placed fourth in the eighth-grade 4x100 relay.

More like this: