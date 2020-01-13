Godfrey's Parker Smith Graduates With Master's Degree of Science, Seed Technology and Business from Iowa State Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. AMES, Iowa - Godfrey's Parker Smith recently received his master's degree of Science, Seed Technology and Business from Iowa State University. Article continues after sponsor message More than 2,200 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University. Commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 20 (graduate) and 21 (undergraduate). Jose Rosa, professor of marketing and John and Deborah Ganoe faculty fellow in the Ivy College of Business, spoke at the graduate ceremony. Alumnus Daniel Houston, chairman, president and CEO of Des Moines-based Principal Financial Group, gave the undergraduate address. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending