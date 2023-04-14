GODFREY - The brand-new Scooter's Coffee location held a grand-opening ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning.

The new store is located at 5330 Godfrey Road and will be open 5:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday - Friday and 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For owners, Bob and Lindsey Semptimphelter, this has been the day they've been waiting for since the plans were first released back in October.

"It's so exciting," Lindsey said. "When Bobby decided to bring Scooter's to Illinois, Godfrey was always one of our targets, so we're really excited to finally have it here and be a part of the community," she said."

The location on the ever-so-busy Godfrey Road "just made sense" to Bob and Lindsey.

"It's very similar to our Glen Carbon location. It felt familiar, it felt right," Lindsey said.

The Semptimphelter's also own a Glen Carbon location at 4208 Illinois Route 159.

The store had a soft opening last Monday and has been busy since.

"The community has been very open to trying us out. We've had some really great feedback. It's been a really great welcoming," Lindsey said.

Scooter's announced that 50 percent of proceeds from the grand-opening day (April 14) will be going to the Oasis Women's Shelter in Alton.

