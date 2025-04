Godfrey's Margaret Green Makes Greenville University Dean's List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GREENVILLE - Godfrey's Margaret Green was on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Spring 2022 semester. Article continues after sponsor message To qualify for the GU Dean's List, a student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending