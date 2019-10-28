GODFREY - Margaret Cochran of Godfrey turns 100 years old on Wednesday, Oct. 30, and celebrated the big event with a reception at her home on Saturday, Oct. 26. She greeted close to 30 family members and friends, who celebrated with cake, punch and plenty of fruit.

Article continues after sponsor message

Margaret was born Oct. 30, 1919, in Fort William, Ont., now known as Thunder Bay. She grew up and attended school there and learned to play the piano. In 1941, she went to Tinsdale College in Toronto. It was there she met Bob Cochran, who was preparing in seminary to become a Baptist minister. They were married there and Bob served several churches in Ontario. Bob was eventually called to become the pastor of Upper Alton Baptist Church, and they served there for close to 10 years.

Margaret obtained a Bachelor of Music degree at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. The Cochrans then moved to Wheaton, Ill., and Margaret taught music in schools and conducted church choirs in several churches The Cochrans then moved back to Godfrey, where they purchased a house and also an organ for Margaret, who loves organ music. She served as organist and choir director at First Baptist Church in Alton and then became organist at Upper Alton Baptist for several years.

The Rev. Bob Cochran died in 1994. Margaret has one daughter, Elizabeth Blake, one granddaughter, Nancy, and one great-grandson, Justin.

More like this: