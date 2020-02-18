Godfrey's Killian Steiner Named to Dean's List at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
February 18, 2020 1:37 PM
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Godfrey's Killian Steiner was named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Fall 2019 semester.
UWM is the second-largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with approximately 25,000 students, both undergraduate and graduate.
