Godfrey’s Germania Brew Haus Funds L&C Scholarship
Lewis and Clark Community College has partnered with Germania Brew Haus to fund a scholarship for L&C students. Just order a coffee at the Godfrey location and round up your total to the nearest dollar. Proceeds benefit the Germania Brew Haus Scholarship fund. The campaign kicked off Nov. 21 with Blazer, L&C President Ken Trzaska and a live broadcast on WLCA. Pictured, Germania barista Michael Wooff prepares to hand an order to a drive-thru customer while Blazer supervises.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Scholarship applications will be accepted through March 1, 2021. To apply, visit https://www.lc.edu/scholarships/.
More like this: