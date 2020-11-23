Lewis and Clark Community College has partnered with Germania Brew Haus to fund a scholarship for L&C students. Just order a coffee at the Godfrey location and round up your total to the nearest dollar. Proceeds benefit the Germania Brew Haus Scholarship fund. The campaign kicked off Nov. 21 with Blazer, L&C President Ken Trzaska and a live broadcast on WLCA. Pictured, Germania barista Michael Wooff prepares to hand an order to a drive-thru customer while Blazer supervises.

Scholarship applications will be accepted through March 1, 2021. To apply, visit https://www.lc.edu/scholarships/.

