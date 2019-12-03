MANKATO, MINN. - Minnesota State University, Mankato will award 1,709 degrees at the end of the fall semester, with commencement ceremonies scheduled for 9 a.m. and noon Saturday, Dec. 14 in Taylor Center's Bresnan Arena on the Minnesota State Mankato campus.

Godfrey's Carlos Anderson, BS, Communication Studies is one of the graduates.

Graduates of the College of Arts & Humanities, College of Business and College of Science, Engineering and Technology will participate in a 9 a.m. ceremony, and graduates of the College of Allied Health and Nursing, College of Education and College of Social and Behavioral Sciences will participate in a noon ceremony.

Graduates will wear purple caps and gowns for the first time. Purple is one of Minnesota State Mankato's school colors (along with gold). Graduates have worn black caps and gowns in previous commencement ceremonies.

Live-streaming captioning services will be provided for each ceremony.

Candidates for graduate degrees will graduate with the college of their affiliation.

Advanced degrees to be awarded include five doctor of education degrees, five doctor of nursing practice degrees and one doctor of school psychology degree.

Graduate degrees to be awarded include 30 master of arts degrees, 11 master of accounting degrees, 14 master of arts in teaching degrees, seven master of business administration degrees, five master of fine arts degrees, five master of public administration degrees, 205 master of science degrees, 14 master of science in nursing degrees, 30 master of social work degrees, three professional science master's degrees and 25 specialist in educational leadership degrees.

To be awarded at the undergraduate level are 58 bachelor of arts degrees, 24 bachelor of fine arts degrees, 1,174 bachelor of science degrees, 19 bachelor of science in integrated engineering degrees, four bachelor of science in civil engineering degrees, 13 bachelor of science in electrical engineering degrees, two bachelor of science in mechanical engineering degrees, 32 bachelor of science in social work degrees and 23 associate of arts degrees.

Undergraduate students receiving recognition will include 92 students graduating summa cum laude (3.8-grade point average and higher), 156 students graduating magna cum laude (grade point averages of 3.5 to 3.79) and 190 students graduating cum laude (grade point averages of 3.3 to 3.49).

More information about the Minnesota State Mankato spring commencement is at www.mnsu.edu/graduation/.

Minnesota State Mankato, a comprehensive university with 14,297 students, is part of the Minnesota State system, which includes 30 colleges and seven universities.

