EDWARDSVILLE — A Godfrey woman - Amanda K. Runtz - has been sentenced for actions in a fatal car crash dating back to Jan. 17, 2018.

On September 3, 2019, Amanda K. Runtz (d.o.b. 7/28/95) pleaded guilty to Aggravated Driving While Under the Influence Causing Death, a Class 2 felony and Aggravated Driving While Under the Influence, a Class 4 felony. Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli sentenced Runtz to (6) six years for each count served at 85 percent to run concurrently. The defendant will be subject to a (2) two-year mandatory supervised release following her time served in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2018, Runtz made a U-turn on Interstate 255, heading southbound in the northbound lane, striking a Pontiac Bonneville driven by Marlon D. Buford and a Jeep Wrangler driven by Timothy J. Varble. Buford, 30, of Roxana, was pronounced dead at the scene; Buford was headed to work his midnight shift. Varble, 28, of Jerseyville, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Toxicology reports showed Runtz had benzodiazepines in her system which were not prescribed to her.

Article continues after sponsor message

While the defense claimed Runtz’ toxicology reports were not enough to make her impaired, Assistant State’s Attorney Chad Loughrey argued, “If she wasn’t impaired then this was an intentional act.”

Prior to the accident, the defendant had no prior criminal history. However, while out on bail, Runtz was charged in Jersey County for shoplifting a purse under $300.

Family of Mr. Buford courageously shared victim impact statements on how the decisions of the defendant have changed their lives forever. Mr. Buford’s mother, Lecia Hearn, offered a heartwarming tribute to her son sharing his successes of receiving the President’s Education Award from President Bush, and attending SIUE for engineering and auto mechanics at Lewis & Clark Community College. Ms. Hearn stated, “It’s so hard to look in my grandchildren’s eyes and tell them everything is going to be okay when I am slowly shutting down myself.” Her young 3-year-old grandson and 6-year-old granddaughter shared to the Court how much they missed their father, stating, “I miss you daddy” and “I want my dad back.”

While the defense asked the Court for probation, the State asked for (10) ten years for each count served at 85 percent.

State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons offered his condolences to the families.

“Mr. Buford was a son, father, brother, cousin, nephew, companion and friend. His life was taken due to the careless actions of the defendant. From the testimonies of Mr. Burord’s loved ones that we heard today, we can agree that Marlon was a loving man who cared for his family the most. I hope with today’s sentencing, Mr. Buford’s and Mr. Varble’s families can find some closure knowing that the defendant will no longer be walking the streets after being out on bail for two years.”

More like this: