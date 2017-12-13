Newly elected Godfrey Women's Club Officers are left to right: Mary Nickell, member-at-large; Glenda Link, corresponding secretary; Joyce Ward, treasurer; Sharon O'Neal, recording secretary; Debbie Weinman, 2nd vice president; Pam Whisler, 1st vice president; and Ginger Woodman, president.

GODFREY - The Godfrey Women's Club recognized Susan Recknagel Marshall with the Silver Spoon Award and also installed their 2018 officers at their Christmas luncheon on Monday, Dec. 11, at Tony's Vogue Room in Downtown Alton.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Silver Spoon Award is given annually recognizing outstanding service and commitment to Godfrey Women's Club activities. Godfrey Women's Club was organized 56 years ago with a goal to be influential in community affairs and help with civic projects and donate service to the community, Glenda Link, the Godfrey Women's Club corresponding secretary said.

"Funds are raised once a year at the annual Christmas Carousel and are used to fund a LCCC scholarship, assist needy local families, provide playground equipment and landscaping at Godfrey parks and provide decorations for the college at Christmas," she said.

Guest speakers at the annual luncheon were Zeke Jabusch, John Meehan and Kerry Miller, representing the Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail.

More like this:

Christmas in July Event Will Raise Money for Community Christmas
Jul 14, 2025
Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Celebrates Lily Waltz’s Contributions and Achievements
6 days ago
Paul Harris Fellowships Awarded to Michael Bates and Katie Sabolo, New Leaders Installed
Jul 1, 2025
Ticket Sellers Needed: Christmas In July Event July 18, Bakers and Hale Dine To Donate July 13
Jun 5, 2025
Community Comes Together for Christmas in July Fundraiser
Jul 18, 2025

 