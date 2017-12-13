GODFREY - The Godfrey Women's Club recognized Susan Recknagel Marshall with the Silver Spoon Award and also installed their 2018 officers at their Christmas luncheon on Monday, Dec. 11, at Tony's Vogue Room in Downtown Alton.

The Silver Spoon Award is given annually recognizing outstanding service and commitment to Godfrey Women's Club activities. Godfrey Women's Club was organized 56 years ago with a goal to be influential in community affairs and help with civic projects and donate service to the community, Glenda Link, the Godfrey Women's Club corresponding secretary said.

"Funds are raised once a year at the annual Christmas Carousel and are used to fund a LCCC scholarship, assist needy local families, provide playground equipment and landscaping at Godfrey parks and provide decorations for the college at Christmas," she said.

Guest speakers at the annual luncheon were Zeke Jabusch, John Meehan and Kerry Miller, representing the Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail.

