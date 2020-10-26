GODFREY - The Godfrey Women’s Club announced Monday that their annual Christmas Carousel is canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. This event was scheduled for November 4 this year at Lewis & Clark Community College.

This would have been the 55th year of hosting the Carousel.

"Hopefully, Godfrey Women’s Club will be having this event next year," Delores Bloemker of the Godfrey Women's Club, said. "This event is the main moneymaker for the club."

Bloemker thanked all the guests and patrons from previous years who have supported the club's endeavors.

"As many of you know, we provide a scholarship each year to a deserving woman who is a student at Lewis & Clark Community College," she said. "If you would like to donate to the scholarship fund this year, you can help support a student by mailing a check to Godfrey Women’s Club, P. O. Box 634, Godfrey, IL 62035. Please make your check out to Godfrey Women’s Club and in the memo write Lewis & Clark Scholarship Endowment. We thank you for supporting a woman who is attending school at our local community college."

