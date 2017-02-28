GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey has taken great steps to attract business to the area and it appears a new member of the community will likely be Joe’s Pizza and Pasta.

Joe’s, with area establishments in Edwardsville, Troy and Effingham, would be a big addition to the region, said Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick. Joe’s is known for its trademark fresh pizza and pasta and is a popular spot at its other locations.

Corey McMahan, who is a manager and owner of the Edwardsville Joe’s, would have a partner in the business in Godfrey once the lease agreement is finalized. The two have selected an ideal potential location - the old Pizza World - located just off Godfrey Road across from Lewis and Clark Community College.

“We are still getting some details of the lease worked out, but we are about 99 percent finished,” McMahan said.

McMahan said he hopes he can make an official announcement soon that Joe’s Pizza will be expanding to the Godfrey location.

“We will announce everything when the lease is signed,” he said.

The Village of Godfrey approved a liquor license for Joe’s Pizza and Pasta at its last meeting, Mayor McCormick said.

“This has been in the works for a couple months,” McCormick said. “I think Joe’s Pizza and Pasta will be a very good addition. I have heard they have a good product and they will be right across from the college, which is great. This sends a good message to people that people want to come to Godfrey and start a business.”

McMahan said if everything goes through properly, there will be some work done to the old Pizza World building and they would aim to open the location by the first of June.

“It is a great location,” McMahan said of the old Pizza World building in Godfrey. “I think the town needs a place like ours.”

