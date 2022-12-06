SEE VIDEO:

Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees: Public Safety, Finance, Board Meetings, December 6, 2022

GODFREY - The Godfrey Village Board of Trustees established the 2023 Tax Levy and passed a few other ordinances on their agenda during Tuesday night’s meeting, with Trustee Ben Allen being the only member absent.

The board unanimously approved an ordinance establishing an unchanged Tax Levy for 2023 and the “collection of such taxes for the year 2022 as provided by law.”

Shortly after it passed, Mayor Mike McCormick said, “I’ll comment on that - we’re leaving it flat.”

The board also unanimously approved the minor subdivision of a property located at 2815 Airport Road in Godfrey.

An ordinance amending the zoning classification for 3052 Godfrey Road in Godfrey from “R-3” Single-Family Residential to “B-5” Planned Business was also unanimously approved by the board.

Before it passed, Trustee Jeff Weber asked whether or not a new entrance would be constructed off of Godfrey road, to which one of the meeting attendees responded they would have to see what the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) plans on doing.

