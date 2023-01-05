GODFREY - The Godfrey Village Board passed one ordinance and two resolutions at their first regularly scheduled meeting of 2023, which was held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Trustees Karen McAtee and Rick Lauschke were both absent from the meeting.

The Village Board unanimously approved an ordinance amending the Municipal Code of the Village Of Godfrey by the addition of Article IV, which establishes standards for the construction of facilities on the right-of-way. Essentially, this ordinance updates the language of the village’s current right-of-way ordinance, which was put into effect in 1992.

A resolution authorizing an application to be filed for a project fixing erosion issues at 5405 and 5403 Cottonwood Drive was also approved unanimously by the Village Board. The project is set to be partially funded by a Madison County Resource Management Program Environmental Grant.

Finally, the board unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the Mayor/Supervisor/Park Board to apply for Park Commission Funds from Madison County.

A full recording of Tuesday night’s meeting, including the Public Safety and Finance Committee meetings, can be watched below. Live coverage of future meetings is available on Riverbender.com or the Riverbender Facebook page.

