GODREY - The East End Improvement Association (EEIA) and the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council (NAGBC) are pleased to announce that they will Co-Host a Candidate’s Forum in advance of the Godfrey Trustee’s Election on April 2, 2019. Riverbender.com will broadcast the forum.

The forum will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in the Advanced Technology Center inside the Trimpe Building on the Campus of Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL 62035.

All six candidates running for the three available Trustee positions have been invited and have confirmed that they will be in attendance.

They are:

Incumbents

Ben Allen

Joseph Springman III -

Article continues after sponsor message

Karen McAtee

Challengers

Richard”Dick” Jones

Virginia Wolfe-Beille

Jerome Jacobs

The evening will begin with each candidate given three minutes for opening remarks, to include; self-introductions, background, what the candidate deems important and why they are running for office. After that, each candidate will answer questions submitted by the audience and screened by a committee of NAGBC and EEIA members. The evening will conclude with each candidate given a minute and a half for a closing statement.

“Our two organizations are looking forward to providing Godfrey citizens with this opportunity to meet and hear the candidates who are hoping to represent them. The candidates have been asked to remain after the formal portion of the evening to mingle with and answer any further questions from those in attendance”, said Forum Moderator Steve Schwartz.

Mr. Schwartz is a member of the NAGBC and the EEIA, Chairman of the Board of United Methodist Village and a retired banker. He has moderated past candidate’s forums in Alton for Mayoral, Clerk and Treasurer’s Elections, as well as Alton Aldermanic candidate’s forums.

More like this: